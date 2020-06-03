Tesco make donation to Mercy Hospital

3 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

While the past number of weeks has been an extremely difficult period for the nation of Ireland as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also witnessed many positive stories, shining a light on the goodwill and generosity from many individuals and businesses.

At the Mercy University Hospital, frontline staff have been working tirelessly in order to treat and protect every patient that comes through their doors and while they do this, they have been spurred on by the fantastic support from every individual and businesses that have gone out of their way to help the Mercy.

Commenting on the support, Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said,

“Everyone has been affected by COVID-19 in some shape or form and we are appreciative of every single individual and business that has supported the Mercy’s COVID-19 Response Appeal. Our frontline staff have been phenomenal, fighting the virus head-on and putting our lives before theirs every single day. Every staff member at the Mercy has had to sacrifice so much during this pandemic and whenever we can look back on COVID-19, we won’t forget their heroic work.”

Among the many businesses showing their support for the Mercy University Hospital is Tesco Ireland, who donated €50,000 towards the Mercy’s COVID-19 Response Appeal.

Conor Lynch, Area Manager, Tesco Ireland, said,

“At Tesco, we’re a firm believer in being a good neighbour and supporting the communities we serve, I’m delighted that we could support the Mercy’s COVID-19 Response Appeal with this donation at what is a particularly challenging time for our health care workers. It gives a great sense of community spirit to our teams in our eleven stores across Cork knowing that we’re providing this local support during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dr Donall O’Croinín has been working at the frontline of the crisis at the Mercy University Hospital and thanked Tesco for their support. Commenting, Dr. O’Croinín said,

“Here at the Mercy, we are very thankful for the support that we have received from Tesco and the many other businesses over the past two months. Since COVID-19 hit, we needed additional advanced medical equipment. This additional equipment is needed in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. It is support from individuals and businesses like Tesco that has helped us to acquire this equipment which is helping to protect all patients, staff and the public .”

Mícheál Sheridan added,

“I would like to echo Dr Donall O’Croinín in thanking Tesco for supporting the Mercy University Hospital’s COVID-19 Response Appeal. Their generosity is helping to make a real difference.”

