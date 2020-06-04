Cork Traveller Pride Week 2020

4 June 2020

Wednesday, June 3rd marked the launch of Cork Traveller Pride 2020. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan with Breda O’Donoghue of Traveller Visibility Group (TVG) and Brigid Carmody of Cork Traveller Women’s Network (CTWN) raised the Cork Traveller Pride flag at City Hall at 6pm last evening in recognition of Traveller Pride Week. This is the 3rd year that Cork City Council has been “proud to fly the Cork Traveller Pride Flag” during Traveller Pride week.

This year due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions the TVG and CTWN are taking the celebrations online. The two organisations will be sharing archival photos and videos celebrating past Traveller Pride events. CTWN in collaboration with Triskel Arts Centre will present a live concert via the Triskel’s social media pages next week. For full information on the Festival’s programme visit TVG and CTWN Facebook pages, from Friday 5th June and follow the activities online.

