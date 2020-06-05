Imperial Hotel, South Mall Cork prepares for reopening after national COVID19 lockdown

5 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The Flynn Hotel Collection launches their response to COVID-19 as preparations are underway for the reopening of all four properties

As the world adjusts to new travel norms and expectations, The Flynn Hotel Collection has created a specifically designed programme to enhance the already stringent procedures in place in their response to Covid-19.

A family-owned hotel group with four exceptional properties, The Flynn Hotel Collection is made up of The Imperial Hotel in Cork City, The Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny City, The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis Co. Clare and The Park Hotel in Dungarvan Co. Waterford.

A statement from the group said

“New technologies will include electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotels. Electrostatic spraying technology uses the highest classification of disinfectant recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to treat known pathogens. The sprayers will rapidly clean and disinfect entire areas and can be used in a hotel setting to clean and disinfect guest bedrooms, hotel foyers, fitness rooms and all other public areas. In addition, the company is testing ultraviolet light technology to check sanitization on things like key cards and any devices shared by team members and guests.”

Bastien Peyraud General Manager of The Imperial Hotel in Cork said

“Our Because We Care programme is going further on the commitments that we have made in recent years. We have established new Covid-19 protocols and standards for the reopening which are not only in line with HSE, government and Irish Hotel Federation guidelines, but exceed these guidelines entirely. We ensure to do this whilst maintaining our sustainability vision and we will continue to do business in a way that makes us proud. Now more than ever we will support our local community.”

The planned reopening date is 20 July 2020

