County Council tackles potholes with €2.1 million contact

8 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The scope of works to be undertaken will include road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic calming measures, drainage and associated works.

Cork County Council has announced the commencement of the Cork County Road Resurfacing Contract for 2020 at a total cost of €2.1 million.

The company appointed, Lagan Asphalt Ltd, has widespread expertise in asphalt manufacturing and surfacing.

The road resurfacing works are being carried out at seven locations throughout the county and will be an important contributory element in supporting Project ACT, Cork County Council’s initiative to Reactivate County Towns across Cork, currently rolling out across the Council’s eight Municipal Districts with the support of Elected Members. A fund worth €6 million has been committed to support community, businesses and town enhancement works going forward.

The Road Resurfacing Contract works for 2020 are projected to be completed by August 10th. The contract will undertake8 Km of road improvement works in rural and urban roads throughout the districts as well as resurfacing of a large car park in Bantry town.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said

“The resurfacing works scheduled to be carried out on our county roads over the summer tie in beneficially with our integrated comprehensive efforts to re-energise our rural towns and villages with the suite of measures being rolled out by our town teams through Project ACT. Cork County Council consistently works to develop our roads improvement programme as the importance of a good rural roads network both for local economy and quality of life is well known.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle welcomed the news saying

“As we progress through the Government’s Roadmap, Cork County Council has a hugely important role to play through committed funding and a collaborative programme of work involving all the key stakeholders. The road resurfacing contract comes into this as a significant infrastructural improvement which will increase the attractiveness and accessibility to our wonderful county towns. These works will enhance the road network and also improve road safety for all road users”

Road closures and traffic management will be necessary to carry out the works but these will be managed to cause minimum disruption.

