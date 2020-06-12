Cork headquartered Heineken Ireland is getting ready for pubs re-opening

12 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

HEINEKEN Ireland has welcomed the Government’s decision to reopen pubs serving food, restaurants and hotels on in two weeks time on 29th June and is implementing an unprecedented quality and cleaning operation to ensure outlets can welcome consumers back to a fresh premium quality pint in the coming weeks.

As a result of the swift lockdown in mid-March, there are currently over 100,000 kegs of HEINEKEN Ireland beer sitting in the stores and dispensing taps of shuttered bars across the country.

With a single-minded focus on quality and safety as the sector gets ready to re-open later this month, HEINEKEN Ireland is now collecting this product and has committed to shouldering the cost of the unused stock it collects. This is equivalent to a contribution of over ten million pints to pubs across Ireland. This contribution will ensure that all HEINEKEN Ireland product in outlets around the country is at peak freshness and of the highest quality when the sector starts to re-open later this month.

In addition, HEINEKEN Ireland’s 90-strong in house technical, dispensing and quality team are now visiting all 7,000 customers – at a rate of over 1,000 on-trade outlets per week – to clean every beer and cider dispensing line across the country. A cleaning operation of this scale and speed has never been undertaken before.

On behalf of its on-trade partners, HEINEKEN Ireland has committed to fully funding the sustainable repurposing of the expired draught beer and cider in opened kegs. Under its award-winning Brewing a Better World sustainability programme, an innovative Irish partnership will see this draught product used to produce green electricity through anaerobic digestion or potentially used for agricultural fertiliser.

Sharon Walsh, Commercial Director at HEINEKEN Ireland, explains that HEINEKEN Ireland’s passion for quality has been leading the way in their response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly now as the sector gears up for a responsible re-opening:

“As a proud partner of the pub trade, we have been playing our part to support the sector. Like everyone, we have had to change how we work and adapt what we do in these exceptionally challenging times. But, one thing that holds true at HEINEKEN is our unwavering passion for quality and the value we place on the personal relationships we’ve built up with our customers, spanning many generations of publicans. That’s why we are deploying this vast in-house quality operation and committing to replacing and bearing the cost of unused product to the tune of 10 million fresh pints. This is a large investment for our business at a challenging time for us all but it will be worth it to ensure that everyone’s first pint back at their local is at the peak quality and freshness consumers expect from Heineken. As we all look forward to welcoming customers back and take the learnings from other international HEINEKEN markets, we are confident that the re-opening of the vital pub sector can, and will, be a safe one and that, once again, the Irish pub will serve as a comfortable and enjoyable space for responsible socialising. This week marked a particularly important milestone in our own preparations for a safe and successful re-opening of the on-trade, as our historic Lady’s Well brewery in the heart of Cork city brewed its first batch of draught Heineken for newly re-opening pubs, restaurants and hotels. This Heineken along with other Heineken beers and ciders – from Coors Light to Orchard Thieves and from Birra Moretti to Murphy’s stout – will be distributed to our publican partners around the country ahead of re-opening later this month”.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of pubs, hotels and restaurants, HEINEKEN has been providing support to closed on-trade outlets with measures ranging from credit freezing to training and advice on staff and customer engagement.

Concluding, Sharon Walsh, Commercial Director at HEINEKEN Ireland, said:

“The re-opening of the sector is just the start of the long road ahead to recovery. Brewers, bars, restaurants and hotels will face challenges for some time and we must all pull together to protect this vital sector as we all reawaken to a very different economic and consumer environment. There will no doubt be a new normal in how the on trade pub environment looks for at least the short term, but one thing that won’t change is the quality and freshness of that first pint our consumers can enjoy. HEINEKEN Ireland will play a leadership role and remain committed to our customers, communities, employees, Irish farmer suppliers and the loyal consumers as the sector moves towards re-opening later this month.”

