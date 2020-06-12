New Cork City Lord Mayor to be elected this evening

12 June 2020, 12 noon

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council’s Annual Meeting will take place at 6.30pm this evening. The election of the new Lord Mayor of Cork takes place at the Annual Meeting. The existing Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dr. John Sheehan (Fianna Fail) will hand over the historic Chain of Office to the newly elected Lord Mayor during the meeting.

While the public galleries are usually empty at routine Council meetings, it is always the case that well wishers attend this meeting. Like many large events access to tonight’s meeting is by ticket only as the building has a max capacity, but – in addition – this year due to COVID19 distancing requirements attendance is even more tightly controlled to stop overcrowding. The meeting will take place in the ground floor Concert Hall, rather than the usual first floor Council Chamber.

