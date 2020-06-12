SPORT: A running track is being built in Carrigaline

12 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Good news for Carrigaline as work commences on new Running Track

Contractors working on behalf of Cork County Council have this week commenced work on the new hybrid Running Track in Carrigaline Park. Access to the park is also being upgraded with additional seating areas being added in response to suggestions from the Carrigaline community, businesses and elected members at recent meetings for Cork County Council’s Project ACT.

An area in the park has been fenced off to allow a safe working zone for the contractor for the duration of the works. Cork County Council advises that it is still be possible to enjoy the other walks, green areas and facilities in the rest of the park during the period of construction.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said,

“As one of the county’s nine Metropolitan Towns, Carrigaline supports a large population, a strong community and a wide variety of businesses. Through the Council’s Project ACT, investment in public amenities like these improvements to the park, as well as a number of infrastructural projects planned for the area, will ensure Carrigaline is well placed for a bright future.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle welcomed the news of the start of works saying,

“Cork County Council avoided closing any section of this amenity while local residents were utilising it within their 2km zone. With restrictions on movement easing and other amenities now accessible work can continue onsite which is great news for local residents. This will be a fantastic addition to the park in Carrigaline and the project is expected to be completed within 6 weeks which should allow for the full reopening of the park before the August Bank holiday.”

The running track is a 1.2m wide path circling the lagoon in Carrigaline Park and replaces the existing gravel and tarmac path with a new surface of black rubber flex which is porous and helps drainage. It is also softer to run on and has better grip.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media