Cork County Council’s 2020 Heritage Publications

15 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

For the ‘Colourful Heritage of County Cork – Volume 2’, Cork County Council is again seeking suggestions for content

Over the last number of years, Cork County Council has been producing a heritage book each year, from bridges to houses and churches to castles. What is very evident in these pages is the great number of wonderful heritage sites scattered throughout the County; not to mention the household names and legendary cultural characters that are synonymous with the Rebel County of Cork.

In 2019 Cork County Council undertook two new publications – the Industrial Heritage of County Cork, which was a continuation of the very popular Heritage of County Cork Publication Series, and a colouring book for all ages was also undertaken for the first time, titled ‘The Colourful Heritage of County Cork’.

2020, will see the undertaking of two further publications in the same vein. The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork will be the eighth in the series, a series which, has each year, been supported by the Heritage Council, and Volume Two in the Colourful Heritage of County Cork will also be undertaken, supported by the Heritage Council and also through the Creative Ireland Programme.

With social isolation impacting so much on our daily lives due to Covid-19, now is a perfect opportunity for groups throughout the county to put their thoughts together on what sites they would like to see included in each publication, and with regard to the Colourful Heritage of County Cork Volume 2 publication, perhaps even put their pens to paper in drawing some of the County’s heritage sites and historical characters for inclusion in the book. Volume 1 of the colouring book, undertaken in 2019, has met with great reviews and included drawings by a number of people from throughout the County. Copies of this publication are available in many bookshops around the county as well as from the Heritage Unit on floor 3 of the County Hall.

For the Colourful Heritage of County Cork Volume 2, Cork County Council is again inviting people to put forward any number of suggestions to include everything from natural and built heritage to archaeological sites and famous people from our past, even including traditional crafts and modern day festivals. The publication, which will be bilingual in both Irish and English, will include numerous drawings and associated text, as well as an overall map to indicate the location of the sites in the context of one another.

The primary aim of the publication is to highlight the vastness of culture and heritage in County Cork, and in particular sites that can be visited and enjoyed by all the family. Everyone who submits and has a drawing included in the book will receive a number of copies of the publication to be shared with friends, colleagues, classmates and family alike and it is anticipated that the book will be published just before Christmas 2020. Cork County Council will be delighted to receive all suggestions and recommendations, and in particular, any drawings or sketches, up to the closing date of Friday the 26th of June.

With regard to the County’s archaeological heritage, this truly is vast. One certainly does not need to travel far to come across an archaeological feature in the county, not surprising given that there are over 19,000 entries alone in the archaeological record (Cork Archaeological Survey). While previous publications in the Heritage of County Cork Series have touched on many more recent aspects of archaeology, this upcoming publication will pay particular attention to prehistoric monuments and those from the later periods that have not yet featured covering a range of periods from the Mesolithic; Neolithic and Bronze Age, to the Iron Age; Early Christian Age and elements of the Medieval and Post-Mediaeval periods. Archaeological sites and monuments tell so much of Cork’s history and heritage, ranging from stone circles and megalithic tombs to ringforts and Fulacht Fia, and this publication sets out to convey how our archaeology is at the heart of community, particularly with regard to the identity of place.

One of the most important elements of this publication, if not the most important, is the input of local heritage groups and enthusiasts. Past publications in the Heritage of County Cork Series have benefited hugely from a great number of public submissions including photos for use, stories, and indeed lists of recommended sites that should be featured in the book(s). With respect to the upcoming publication on the County’s Archaeological Heritage, the Heritage Unit of Cork County Council would be delighted to see a similar response in 2020. To this effect local heritage societies, community groups and individuals are requested to get involved in the project by submitting any specific information/stories/photos of interest to Cork County Council by Friday 26th June 2020.

The publication will set out to include and reference as many submissions as possible and for further information email cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4285905.

