New website ‘CorkCityShopping.com’ encourages shoppers back to Cork City CENTRE after COVID19

17 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Webinar Launch Friday 19th June, 11am

Cork Business Association in association with Cork City Council have relaunched their Cork City Channels and have developed a dedicated website to aid Cork Businesses as a completely free resource – www.corkcityshopping.com. To launch the website officially a webinar will be held on Friday 19th June at 11am, with Ann Doherty, Chief Executive and Erin O’Brien of Cork City Council, Paul McGuirk of Cork City’s Local Enterprise Office, Lawrence Owens of Cork Business Association together with Sinéad Dunphy from Eventi Management who will give a quick masterclass on marketing and all things digital for Cork Businesses.

This new website is offering a collective one-stop shop showcasing Cork’s businesses with a focus on both the businesses’ online channels as well as their bricks and mortar business. The Cork City Shopping Chanel was originally launched in 2018 as an initiative of the Cork Business Association supported by Cork City Council to promote shopping in Cork city principally through social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter offering businesses an opportunity to work collectively to drive footfall into Cork city.

Eoin O’Sullivan, President of Cork Business Association was delighted to be driving the resource and said “it is so heartening to see the people of Cork supporting each other throughout these extraordinary times and we in Cork Business Association are thrilled to be driving another resource to help our great city, in the most positive way.”

In March of 2020 our country went into lockdown resulting in the temporary closure of most businesses and restrictions on the movement of people. However many businesses in Cork showed remarkable adaptability in turning to new ways of doing business amid the fallout from the Covid 19 outbreak. They reinvented how they traded either from starting a home delivery service to a takeaway offering or to opening an e-commerce element to their business.

On the implementation of the idea, Cork City Council Chief Executive, Anne Doherty said:

“We, the people of Cork are known for our pride in our city, and the resilience and good nature of the Cork people through this most difficult time has shown real courage and has fortified even further that true Cork pride. We see this resource as an excellent aid to Cork Business now in their recovery following the most unprecedented of circumstances. We truly are in this together and that is something we will continue long into our future.”

To support Cork businesses the Cork Business Association again generously supported by Cork City Council are re-launching the Cork City Shopping channel offering a wider and more expansive service and with its very own dedicated website as a completely FREE resource to businesses in Cork. Simply complete the contact form on the website (www.corkcityshopping.com) and they’ll do the rest. This service is open to all businesses in the listed categories so remember; we are all in this together and continue to shop local.

To attend the webinar please register on www.eventbrite.ie

