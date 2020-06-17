SOCIAL HOUSING: Peter McVerry Trust opens it’s first project in Cork – 8 apartments in Fermoy

17 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The national housing and homeless charity, Peter McVerry Trust, has announced that it has opened its first social housing scheme in Cork. The charity is working in partnership with Cork County Council to deliver homes for people on the social housing waiting list including those who are, or at risk of becoming, homeless.

This project in Fermoy is Peter McVerry Trust’s first social housing delivery in Cork. The apartment block underwent significant refurbishment and upgrade works.

The project was delivered in partnership with a private property developer.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said

“We are delighted to be delivering social housing in Cork, there are a lot of good organisations on the ground here already supporting and helping people impacted by homelessness. What we want to do, in partnership with the council, is to help scale up delivery of social housing units for people in need.” “Our first eight apartments, here in Fermoy, will see us house 15 people and marks the start of our housing delivery in the county. We are working closely with the council to progress other opportunities as we seek to acquire, lease, and build new social housing units in key locations in Cork. Our hope is that by the end of 2020 we would have close to 25 homes and to increase delivery year-on-year thereafter.”

Mr Doyle said large regional towns can play a key role in delivering more homes through re-using empty buildings.

“The apartment complex in Fermoy was long-term vacant and now we have been able to secure it, have it renovated and are delivering eight high-quality homes. People are able to get the key to their own home, with all their furniture in place, the shopping in the press, and the Barry’s tea beside the kettle. It means they can settle in quicker and we will have our Housing with Supports team on hand to support them every day through regular visits and phone calls.“

What is the Peter McVerry Trust?

It was established in 1983 by Fr Peter McVerry SJ. The organisation is a national housing and homeless charity committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage.

The charity provides ‘low-threshold’ entry services, primarily to younger people and vulnerable adults with complex needs, and offers pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model.

