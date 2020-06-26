EAST CORK: Cllr Mary Linehan Foley from Youghal elected as ‘Mayor of the County of Cork’ for 2020-2021

26 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Independent Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley has been elected as Mayor of the County of Cork following a unanimous vote by Full Council

Taking office during the recovery from COVID-19, Mayor Linehan Foley intends to lead the way in supporting the regeneration of the economy of Cork County by championing local businesses and ensuring that supports are available for the recovery of tourism, agriculture and fishing in the County. She seeks to lead the Council in meeting the challenge of housing delivery, and has committed to work tirelessly during her term to ensure that the community and voluntary groups who supported our most vulnerable during lockdown receive the support they need to return to full operation.

A mother of 5, she follows in the footsteps of her father, the late Paddy Linehan, who served the people of Youghal in the Council for 43 years, and is proud of her part in her families delivery of 70 years’ of public service. She is currently the Chairperson of Youghal Town Twinning; Chairperson of Community Radio Youghal; a member of the East Cork Garda Youth Diversion Project and Chairperson of Youghal Socio-Economic Development Group.

Cllr Linehan Foley was the first woman to be elected as Mayor of Youghal and is the third female Mayor of the County of Cork, the most recent being Cllr. Barbara Murray, who held the office in 2012-2013.

In her speech following her election, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said:

“In life I have faced many challenges, such as being a lone parent at quite a relatively young age. I feel these experiences have equipped me well for dealing with the trials that one faces in life and has given me the skills and empathy to advocate on behalf of our citizens, many of whom live in challenging circumstances.”

She went continued:

“Today I am honoured to have been elected as Mayor of the County of Cork and pledge to uphold the principles of the office and represent the people of Cork to the best of my ability. When you work at something you truly care about you don’t have to be pushed, the vision pulls you. That’s how I feel about this role. I look forward to working with you all over the coming year to advance a vision to provide world class services and supports to our communities and to make our county the best place in the world to live, work, visit and do business in.”

