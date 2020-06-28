The 2020 ‘Hotel Manager of the Year’ is based in… Carrigaline!

28 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Carrigaline Court Hotel are re-opening their doors with a spring in their step as they were honoured with three prestigious Irish Hotel Awards earlier this week, with general manager Jerry Healy scooping the coveted national Hotel Manager of the Year Award.

The hotel, which will open its doors to the public again on Monday June 29th, also came out on top in two other categories, with Cosmin Trip winning the national award for Kitchen Porter of the Year, while Kate Goulding won Receptionist of the Year in the Munster region.

General manager Jerry Healy said the hotel were thrilled to have received the awards in advance of re-opening, and were very excited to welcome guests back to the hotel.

He said: “I’m delighted to have received the award and I see it as a recognition to the entire hotel team and the service they provide to our guests.

“We are very excited about reopening the hotel to both visitors and guests of our bar and restaurant and we’d like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our staff for working with us to help us get ready to open our doors again.”

The hotel will be opening in line with Government recommendations, with accommodation stays welcomed.

Collins Bar and the Bistro Restaurant will both re-open and residents and non-residents will once again be able to enjoy fresh morning pastries, breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel.

In line with current Government restrictions, the bar will only be able to host guests that wish to avail of food offerings on a table service basis. Guests will be encouraged to reserve a table in advance by contacting 021 4852100.

Mr Healy also said that the hotel was committed to keeping guests safe as a priority and have been working behind the scenes on developing new safety and hygiene practices known as the ‘Stay Safe’ approach.

He said this approach was taken to provide additional reassurance to guests:

“Perspex screens have been erected at the reception desk upon check-in, we also have a number of hand sanitiser stations on the premises. We have also enhanced our cleaning procedures and have introduced a one-way walking route to manage the flow of people, along with numerous other measures,”

“All staff have also been provided with the latest up-to-date training and information through the Staff Education Programme,” he added.

“To celebrate our reopening, the hotel is offering 20% off accommodation for stays across the Summer.” Mr Healy concluded.

