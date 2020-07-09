Cork County Council has a ‘writer in residence’ and he has unviled 2 new ‘Virtual Writing Collectives’

9 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library & Arts Service is proud to present two new Virtual Writing Collectives, developed to support networking, creative exchange and collaboration among writers across Cork County. The project is led and facilitated by Cork County Writer In Residence Matthew Geden.

Beginning on July 29th and running every second week, these evening meet ups will allow writers and poets in Cork the chance to meet with and work with others. On Wednesdays, those with an interest in poetry will join together to work, share and learn, while Thursdays will see the Virtual Writing Collective focus on prose.

Cork County Writer in Residence, Matthew Geden, has been living in Kinsale since 1990. His poems have appeared in numerous publications both at home and abroad including Something Beginning with P, Poets of the Millennium and The Backyards of Heaven. His most recent publication, Fruit, was published by Sur Vision Books in 2020. He is co-founder of the SoundEye International Poetry Festival. Matthew is the current Writer In Residence for Cork County Council Library & Arts Service and has already been instrumental in producing a highly successful online poetry workshop.

The collectives build on the online writing courses which Cork County Library and Arts Service organised in response to the COVID 19 lockdown. Due to the enormous interest in those courses the service has worked with Matthew to look at new ways in which writers can interact in an online space.

Speaking at the launch of the Poetry & Prose Collectives, Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley said,

“It’s vital for our shared cultural heritage that artists and writers have the opportunity to come together to share and discuss their writing. Many people in Cork County found great solace in the arts throughout the restrictions, providing the opportunity to connect, reflect, and relate to one another and the world we live in. These Virtual Writing Collectives will help writers to meet and to network at a time and place that suits them. We know there is a huge demand for cultural, social resources like this and I know that this will serve the county’s creative community well.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added,

“Our Library and Arts Service was quick to adapt and use new technologies to connect people and support artists and writers since the onset of Covid 19. Cork County is home to incredible literary talent, which benefits the entire community and Cork County Council will continue to avail of innovative ways to support this rich cultural resource.”

The writing collectives are free to join but there is a limited space available. Applications are open to those over 18, living in Cork County Council’s administrative area. To apply, visit corkcoco.ie/en/arts/opportunities

