New restaurant in Cork City Centre ‘Thyme @ 76 on The Mall’

10 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

During the closure for the COVID-19 lockdown, the hard-working team at The Imperial Hotel, Cork, were busy putting the final preparations in place for the opening of a stylish new brasserie at the hotel: Thyme at Seventy Six on The Mall, which is officially now open.

With the introduction of excellent cocktails using high-quality Irish liquor from Killahora Orchards, ornate bird cages inspired by The English Market, and quirky desserts by the famous duo Ber and Becky, The Imperial’s offering has evolved into something modern, dynamic, and fun.

The emphasis is on regional, seasonal, and sustainable, and is in line with the hotel’s recent ‘Because We Care’ programme, which was launched as a response to COVID-19. Sourcing from their neighbours is important, not only to support the local economy, but also to minimize their carbon footprint, and the impact on the environment.

Charity donations have been built into Thyme’s menu, with a €1 donation on a selection of menu items. Each time these items are ordered, a donation will be made to The Cork Simon Community and The Irish Guide Dogs.

Executive Head Chef, Jerome Joyce, is working with a vast array of suppliers from County Cork and Cork’s famous English Market, which is located a mere 400m from the hotel’s front door. Ballycotton Seafood, Tom Durcan meats, and the world-renowned Fingal Ferguson’s Gubbeen Smokehouse, to name but a few.

The new menus feature Ballycotton Seafood Platters, Irish Gigas Oysters, and The English Market’s Fish of the Day, as well as some delicious cuts of local Hereford Ribeye on the Bone, the classic fillet, and Farrell’s of Midleton Lamb Cutlets. Desserts include a wonderfully light selection of Café Gourmand, and decadent treats like Hazelnut and Chocolate Cookie Fries, Pornstar Martini Cake, and Kinder Bueno Éclairs.

Bastien Peyraud, General Manager at The Imperial Hotel says: “We are so passionate about supporting our local economy here at The Imperial Hotel and Thyme was designed with that as the main focus. Supporting our local farmers and producers, and donating to our local charities, is at the forefront of what we want to achieve. We want to do business in a way that makes us really proud. We also want to create a really fun experience for our guests so we will also have live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

We are so excited to unveil ‘Thyme’ to our guests and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Grande Dame of Cork”

Thyme at Seventy Six on the Mall is now open for reservations Monday to Sunday from 5pm til late. For reservations call 021- 4274040. www.imperialhotelcork.ie

