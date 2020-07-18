Cork County Council’s Covid-19 Community Emergency Fund Scheme Open for Applications

18 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council, as part of its COVID-19 Community Support Programme, established an emergency fund for groups across County Cork assisting in the response efforts to COVID-19. Following the previous allocation of €70,757 to groups across the County in June, a second round of funding is now open for applications.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cork County Council has been working with a range of community support and advocacy agencies to administer tangible and financial support to communities, facilitating collection and delivery of vital supplies, meals on wheels, friendly call services and transport, among other vital services. As our communities being to reopen and many emerge from cocooning, it has become apparent that the supports required by these communities are changing.

Groups and organisations are invited to apply through an online application process for the fund at www.yourcouncil.ie. Priority will be given to groups incurring expenditure in the course of addressing social isolation, community support and engagement, for example re-opening of community facilities.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley acknowledges the invaluable role that community and voluntary groups have played in the Covid-19 response, saying,

“Community and voluntary groups across the county have worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 crisis to adapt their services and ensure that the vulnerable in our communities have been looked after. I’m glad to see the announcement of this second round of funding to help with reopening of facilities and resumption of services, as we emerge from a period of physical and social isolation for so many.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, says,

“The success of Cork County Council’s Community Support Programme has been achieved with the help of a number of groups, each of whom have gone above and beyond since the beginning of this crisis. We recognise the evolving challenges faced by many, as we move through the phased reopening of our economy and society. This funding is tailored to help these groups adapt their services to the future requirements of re-opening and to help them continue their work in the interests of the community.”

Cork County Council’s online application is now open at www.yourcouncil.ie and groups can apply until 5pm on Friday August 14th 2020. For more information, please contact Cork County Council’s Community Support Programme at 1800 805 819 or email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie

