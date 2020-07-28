Suspected Human Trafficking: Gardai search premises in Charleville/Mallow, County Cork

28 July 2020, 3pm

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Cork carry out searches in relation to suspected human trafficking

An intelligence-led operation took place on 26th July 2020 in relation to suspected human trafficking in the Cork North Garda Division.

Two premises in the Charleville/Mallow area were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present interviewed. Three adult males, who it is suspected were recently trafficked into Ireland, were removed from the properties and are receiving assistance.

The search took place with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, the Southern Region Dog Unit and Gardaí from across North Cork Division.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

