Book of Condolences for John Hume

4 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh, will open an online Book of Condolences to mark the passing of Mr. John Hume. The Book of Condolences will go live from 12 noon today.

“The fulsome tributes to Mr. Hume from right around the world bear testament to his work in achieving peace on this island,” said the Lord Mayor. “That achievement was truly immense and I am honoured as Lord Mayor to open the online Book of Condolences that will enable people to pay their own personal tributes to a truly remarkable and inspirational politician.”

The online Book of Condolences is at http://www.corkcity.ie/BookofCondolence

