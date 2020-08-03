EAST CORK: Gardai seeking witnesses to fath crash on near filling station on N25, Killeagh

3 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Gardaí in Youghal are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 (from Youghal to Killeagh) in Burgess, Co Cork on Friday afternoon 31st July, 2020 at approximately 4.30pm.

Three cars collided at the junction of a filling station on the stretch of road. Three persons (two women and one man) were taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital. One of the women (94 years) was airlifted from the scene in a serious condition and passed away on Sunday 2nd August, 2020 from her injuries. The man and woman (46 years and 27 years) were both quickly discharged from hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Burgess between 4p.m. and 4.30p.m. on Friday 31st July, 2020 or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

