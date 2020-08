3 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh, accompanied by his wife Stephanie (the Lady Mayoress) and Brian Geaney, Asst. Chief Executive, Cork City Council paid a courtesy visit to Collins Army Barracks last Friday. They were greeted by GOC Brig. Gen. Paddy Flynn; Barrack OC, Lt. Col. Noel Maher and Exec Officer Col. Ray O’Lehan.

