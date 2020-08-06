Canadian and Irish Gaming Passion

6 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

There are only a few countries that love gaming as much as Ireland and Canada do. We could even go as far as saying that gaming is their passion. However, are there any differences when gambling in these areas? Let’s find out as we take a look at gambling in Ireland and Canada, with a focus on regulation and the types of gambling you can expect in each country.

Canadian Gambling Regulation

Gambling is legal all over Canada. However, like with most other countries, each of the individual provinces and territories has their own rules and regulations regarding gambling. This means that sports betting might be legal in one part but banned in another. All gambling operators and venues (including casinos, lotteries and racetracks) must follow the rules and regulation stipulated by their government.

Types of Gambling in Canada

Gambling in Canada takes different forms. On the one hand, you will have your large casino resorts, and on the other hand racetracks and small bingo halls. In Canada, you will also find slot machines, Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs), as well as ticket lotteries.

Regardless of the wide variety of gambling games and venues, casino gambling remains the most popular among tourists. Canada is home to over 100 casinos, each catering to a specific clientele. Some of the casinos (such as Mont-Tremblant) are located in the beautiful countryside, catering to the needs of customers who are looking for more than just money. However, those looking for the Vegas experience will not be disappointed either. The Niagara Fallsview Casino offers restaurants, shopping experiences and live shows. Destination and resort-style casinos tend to be the most popular among tourists.

Several of Canada’s casinos are operated by First Nation tribes and are open to the public. One of the biggest First Nation casinos is the Casino Rama. Tourists stream to the casino not only for the table games or slots but also live performances by some of the biggest names in history. Some memorable shows included Diana Ross, Carrie Underwood, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Gambling Regulation

Unlike Canada, Ireland has some central agencies that are in charge of regulating all gambling activity on the island. They are the Irish Police Force, Irish Tax Authority, and Local District Court. The Gardai and District Court have the power to issue licenses for gaming machines with low stakes. On the other hand, the Irish Tax Authority collects the betting taxes and grants gambling licences. The tax authority is also authorised to issues low-stakes gaming machine licences. Additionally, the national lottery is regulated by the office of the regulator of the National Lottery.

Types of Gambling in Ireland

Ireland is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. It is thus no wonder that visitors stream to the big island. However, they are not only coming for the beautiful historical sites. The Irish love to gamble, and so does the rest of the world. So, why wouldn’t you want to gamble in one of the most beautiful islands in the world? Most forms of gambling are considered legal in Ireland. Most casinos will be found in Dublin, the island’s capital. Other, less populated areas, house 1 or 2 casinos on average.

The type of gambling that is considered legal in Ireland includes casinos, lottery, poker, horse racing and sports betting. Poker is one of the most popular casino games in Ireland. They can be played at every casino and even at membership clubs. The island also hosts annual poker tournaments, which take place in hotels to accommodate a large number of players.

The lottery has been a legal form of gambling since the 1986 National Lottery. Sports betting is also flourishing in Ireland. Paddy Power has more than 200 bet shops across the island. But this is just the tip of the iceberg, Boylesports also more than 200 physical locations in Ireland. The island is currently home to more than 26 racetracks. Additionally, players are also permitted to place wagers online or over the phone.

Differences between Gambling in Canada and Ireland

Most of the differences when it comes to gambling in Canada and Ireland pertain to gambling regulation. While gambling is regulated uniformly in Ireland, each province in Canada has its gambling laws. When it comes to the activity of gambling, both Ireland and Canada offer a variety of gambling games. Each region has its charm and deserves to be visited at least once.

