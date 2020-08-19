Would you like to run a CAFE in Cork City?

19 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Café Bar Opportunity at Triskel

The Triskel Arts Centre is inviting tenders from professional hospitality contractors to run their popular and vibrant Café Bar (previously know as Scrypt Café). The Facility encompasses the café and external courtyard and is intended to provide catering services to patrons, artists and tenants as well as servicing cinema, concerts, meetings etc.

Rose McKenna, who created Scrypt Café in 2017, said,

“My time with Scrypt gave me the chance to showcase the creativity around food in Cork and opened up so many other opportunities for me with the creative community in Cork. My favourite initiative was the night markets which I have managed since the summer of 2018. I enjoyed that part so much that I have decided to focus on craft markets and currently run the market at the Old Blarney Post Office Café on Saturdays. So now there is an opportunity for someone new to make the café at Triskel their own, just like I did.” “The Café Bar at Triskel is an atmospheric casual dining and coffee space with great potential,” said Tony Sheehan, Artistic Director at Triskel. “The whole South Main Street area, where Triskel is located, including the City Park, is undergoing major re-development and presents great opportunities for all businesses in the area, including Triskel Arts Centre, despite the current challenges of COVID-19.”

Expressions of interest should be emailed to tenders@triskelartscentre.ie by 5pm on Friday 4th September, 2020. Operators should have a proven track record in the professional hospitality field, and will be required to produce a valid Tax Clearance Certificate and evidence of adequate insurance cover.

Background of Triskel Arts Centre

Triskel Arts Centre is a vibrant cultural HUB in the heart of Cork City and has been in operation for 42 years. The main auditorium, Triskel Christchurch, is a multidisciplinary space housed in a fully refurbished neoclassical Georgian Church. This state of the art venue which launched in 2011 is programmed with a rich bill of live music – with a focus on Classical and Jazz concerts, cultural cinema and literary events. Triskel runs a second contemporary art room Triskel Gallery Space. Unique in Ireland, Theatre Development Centre is the only fulltime operation dedicated to the development of theatre, this is managed by Corcadorca Theatre Company. Cork Traveller Women’s Network relocated their Headquarters to Triskel in 2018 and yoga and dance studio The Collective Cork took up residence in May 2019.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media