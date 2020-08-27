PROPERTY FOR SALE: Carrigtwohill, Cobh, and Youghal – houses for sale in online auction

27 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Residential properties in Cobh, Carrigtwohill, and a main street building in Youghal are listed in the upcoming Youbid national online auction which takes place today.

Cobh

Three homes in Cobh are going under the hammer including a semi-detached home at 55 The Spires in Carrignafoy. The property is on a corner site with a garage to the side and living space extends to 95 sq mts.

Downstairs accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a guest wc, and a living room with double doors that lead to a kitchen/dining area that has patio doors opening out to the rear. There is also a utility room with access to the back garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and the main family bathroom. Listed with an AMV of €155,000 the property is being sold with a tenant in situ.

A second Cobh three-bed home listed is an end of terrace property at 16 Beechwood Mews, Cluain Ard with an AMV of €145,000.

Extending to 99 sq mts, downstairs accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a guest wc, a living room, and a kitchen/dining area with patio doors opening out to the rear.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one with ensuite, and the main family bathroom. This property is also being sold with a sitting tenant.

Another three-bed end of terrace home at 18 Ringmeen Estate, also in Cobh, is listed for the online auction with an AMV of €50,000.

The property has been extended at the rear and accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a living room and a kitchen/breakfast area with patio doors opening out to the rear garden. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the main family bathroom.

Living space extends to 91.2 sq mts and outside there is a large enclosed garden to the front with a driveway for off street parking, side gate access and the rear garden is mostly laid in lawn. This property is also being sold with a sitting tenant.

Carrigtwohill

3 Hazel Court, Castlelake, Carrigtwohill, Cork is also a three-bed end of terrace home with a sitting tenant. With an AMV of €155,000 the property extends to 93.6 sq mts and has allocated off street parking and an enclosed rear patio/yard.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a guest wc, a living room with French doors opening out to the rear and a kitchen/breakfast area, also with access to the rear.

A four-storey building in need of refurbishment and repair but with a retail shop on the ground floor is also amongst the Cork listings.

Youghal

Situated on 137 Main Street North in Youghal, and with an AMV of €90,000 the mid terraced property extends to 189.63 sq mts.

The ground floor shop measures 53 sq mts and above this the first floor is taken up with living accommodation including a kitchen and sitting room that is accessed separately.

On the second and third floors are a further four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a large enclosed garden outside to the rear.

3 Hazel Court, Castlelake, Carrigtwohill, Cork is a three-bed end of terrace home

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed auctions this year have seen over 80% of properties listed sold at an average of 10% above reserve prices.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or call 01-5676979 or email info@youbid.ie for more details.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media