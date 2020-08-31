New Minister for Agriculture must address forestry issue – says Cork TD

31 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Labour spokesperson on Agriculture Seán Sherlock TD (Cork East) has said that the forestry commitments outlined by Minister Pippa Hackett in her public consultation which finished last week must be underpinned with swift legislative action to restore clarity for those seeking felling licences and allow transparency for the public in decisions made.

Deputy Sherlock said:

“We need further clarity in respect of the right of the public to make observations and appeal decisions. A balance must be struck between ensuring that licences are granted to fell and ensuring that targets to achieve greater forestry cover are met”

“Now the public consultation has completed I hope that Minister Hackett, along with the new Minister for Agriculture, will present these proposals for full debate early in this Dáil session.“

