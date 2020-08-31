County Cork gets its share of CLIMATE CHANGE money

31 August 2020

By Tom Collins

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the allocation of over €6.6m to Cork County Council for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaption measures in Cork County.

Cllr. O’Shea said the funding has been made available under the Government’s Jobs Stimulus Plan and is part of the overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

Commenting on the funding for County Cork, Cllr. O’Shea said: “The Active Travel grant scheme is a very positive initiative which will see communities across Cork County benefiting from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure as well as stimulating local employment. Just over €5m of works have been approved under this Scheme for Cork County”

The projects included in the Scheme approved today for North Cork can make a real difference to people – footpaths and walkways that allow children to walk/cycle to school and to local sport clubs; the dishing of footpaths and pedestrian crossings that improve access to local amenities and links to public transport, and improvements to town and village centres that will support our hard hit retail and hospitality sectors.

A total of €1.6m is being made available for climate change adaptation measures under the Department’s regional and local road maintenance and renewal grant programme.

Projects approved under the Active Travel and Climate Change Adaption measures are as follows:

Additional seating and landscaping around Mallow Boardwalk & Town Park – €80,000

Extension to path/cycleway along banks of Blackwater in Mallow Town – €200,000

Continuation of footpath works in Dromahane – New & widening of footpaths – €8,000

Repair to existing footpaths in Bluepool Upper, Kanturk – €24,000

New footpath to improve accessibility from town centre to residential areas – €6,400

Widen and install new footpath from village to community centre, creche & GAA grounds in Ballydesmond – €48,000

Widen and install new footpaths from Town centre to Coolagh Bridge, Newmarket – €32,000

Installation of pedestrian crossing to facilitate crossing to Community Park & Playground in Bweeng – €30,000

Provide new footpath in order to improve accessibility from town centre to amenities – €24,000

Protection measure for Longfield Embankment, near Mallow – €35,000

Drainage works at Island, Burnfort – €70,000

Additional drainage in Ballydesmond village – €32,000

Flood prevention measures in Charleville – €40,000.

Cllr. O’Shea added “The recent severe weather has again highlighted the challenges presented by climate change on our road infrastructure. The Climate Change Adaptation grants now being provided will help Cork County Council to deal with the essential repairs needed in the aftermath of the severe weather but also to take steps towards making their road networks more resilient in the longer term.

