€1.27m for organisations in Cork from the third tranche of COVID-19 Stability Fund – Colm Burke TD

4 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Some 24 organisations across Cork are to benefit from €1,276,573 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Colm Burke TD said, “My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed to me that €1,276,573 has been allocated to Cork under what is the third tranche of the Government’s COVID-19 Stability Fund. This funding is being allocated across 24 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cork organisations to receive funding are:

Cork stroke support group

Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association

Feed Cork Food Bank

national infertility support & information group

Irish Guide Dogs For The Blind

The Social and Health Education Project CLG

Tabor Lodge Addiction and Housing Services Limited

Cork Simon Community

Donoughmore Community Alert

Meitheal Mara

St Lukes Charity & Northridge House Centre

Community Radio Youghal

Glounthaune Community Association

Eyeries Community Development Ltd.

Helpful Steps Ltd

Glen Resource & Sports Centre

The Down Syndrome Centre Cork CLG

St. Joseph’s (Mayfield) Community Association

Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre

Life FM

The Aghada District Community Council CLG

Dress for Success Cork CLG

Knocknamanagh Old Schoolhouse Tracton

Carrigaline Community Association CLG

“These are the organisations providing critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across Cork and it is only right that we support them. Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.

“The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic.

Minister Humphreys added: “I am delighted to join with my colleagues, Ministers Donnelly and O’Brien, to announce a further tranche of funding – totalling €11 million – under the COVID 19 Stability Fund. I am very aware of the valuable contribution of the Community and Voluntary sector in general. This is particularly the case as Ireland navigates its way through this pandemic.

“I hope that this funding will help to support these organisations to continue to provide their valuable services to the people most in need and support individuals and communities as we work our way through the impact of the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers across the country who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time and I look forward to the day when I can thank you in person.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media