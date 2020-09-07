VIDEO: Cork Festival organisers named as ‘Cork Persons of the Month’ #CPOTM @corkjazzfest @CorkFilmFest @amosullivanpr @TonyOConnellEir

7 September 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Cork International Film Festival Director and CEO Fiona Clark, and Cork Jazz Festival Founder Jim Mountjoy, have been named as the ‘Cork Persons of the Month’. Their names also progress forward for possible selection as Cork Persons’ of the Year, that overall ceremony will take place in early 2021. Sponsors of the awards scheme include; The Examiner/Echo; RTÉ; Southern; Lexus Cork; AM O’Sullivan PR; Cork Crystal; Tony O’Connell Photography; CAVS; Musgrave MarketPlace.

Fiona Clark, director and CEO, Cork International Film Festival, and Jim Mountjoy, founder of the Cork Jazz Festival, are the Cork Persons of the Month for August. Picture: Tony O’Connell

