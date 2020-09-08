MOTORS: Audi Cork enhances electric offering

8 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Audi Cork has announced an exclusive APR of 2.9% for the Audi Q5 TFSI e and e-tron 50, further enhancing the options available to Irish drivers, particularly those interested in moving into the EV/PHEV space. Prices for the Q5 TFSI e 50 S line start from €63,155* (RRP) while prices for the e-tron 50 Advance begin at €73,770* (RRP) before available grants are accounted for.

Q5 TFSI e

Powerful, efficient and comfortable, the Audi Q5 TFSI e has made a suitably progressive statement by combining the economic and environmental benefits of electrified driving with the demand-led efficiency of quattro with ultra technology for the first time. With a range of up to 43 kms, according to the WLTP test cycle, and a top speed of 135kph (in electric-only mode) enables the hybrid Q5 to cover most everyday driving distances – including motorway journeys – without backup from the petrol engine. Drivers also benefit from the comfort and everyday practicality of a premium SUV.

quattro Drive with ultra technology

The Q5 TFSI e marks the first time that the efficiency-optimised all-wheel drive with ultra technology is used in combination with an electric motor. The all-wheel drive system’s intelligent control works predictively, always looking ahead by means of sensors and the continuous analysis of the data collected on driving dynamics and driver behaviour. The quattro all-wheel drive system is thus always ready when needed.

Hybrid mode is activated automatically together with route guidance in the navigation system. It can also be activated manually using the Mode button. In this mode, the battery charge is optimally distributed over the route to reduce fuel consumption, with primarily electric driving in urban areas and stop-and-go traffic. The system chooses between freewheeling with the engine switched off and coasting recuperation. Coasting recuperation can recover up to 25 kW of power. A maximum of 80 kW of electrical energy is generated via braking recuperation.

Besides Hybrid mode, the driver can also choose between EV and Battery Hold modes. In EV mode, the car is driven exclusively electrically as long as the driver does not depress the accelerator past a variable, perceptible pressure point. EV mode is the base setting each time the vehicle is started. In Battery Hold mode, battery capacity is held at the current level.

Audi e-tron 50

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro offers great value to Irish electric vehicle drivers with high efficiency and strong performance. Equipped with a 71-kWh battery and two electric motors which provide a range of up to 338 kms according to the WLTP test cycle, the SUV also has a 120kW charging capability which facilitates recharging to 80 per cent capacity in approximately 30 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Customers have the choice of three equipment lines to choose from with the e-tron 50; Advanced, Sport and S Line. Valcona leather, Sports seats and 20” alloys are some of the highlights of the e-tron 50 Sport model; the expected volume model in the range.

A product of the carbon-neutral Audi Brussels plant, the e-tron 50 quattro combines a high level of efficiency with strong and instantly accessible performance. Like the version which came before it, the entry-level model also features ‘e-quattro’ all-wheel-drive delivered by an electric motor mounted on each axle – in this application these generate a combined total of 230 kW and 540 Nm of torque, and are capable of propelling the electric SUV from 0 to 100kph in 6.8 seconds on the way to an electronically governed top speed of 190kph. In order to achieve the highest efficiency, only the rear electric motor is active in most driving situations, while the front electric motor is activated predictively when needed.

Like the more powerful version of the electric SUV, the Audi e-tron 50 quattro also recuperates energy via its two electric motors, with priority given to the rear motor, during more than 90 percent of all deceleration actions. This means that the energy from practically all normal braking manoeuvres is recovered and fed back into the battery.

Commenting Liam Murphy, General Manager, Audi Cork said: “The landscape in the motor industry continues to expand with additional PHEV and EV options and we believe that the Q5 TFSI e and e-tron 50 will both prove themselves to be very popular in the Irish market. The 2.9% APR offers great value for drivers, particularly those considering an electric vehicle/hybrid purchase, with top of the range technology.

We are seeing a real interest in electric and hybrid vehicles in our dealership, everything from the driving experience, the charging and the grants available. We believe to really get a feel for an EV or PHEV, you need to come in to Audi Cork and experience it in person. Both models are available for test drives and our dealership staff are on hand to answer any questions about EVs and PHEVs.”

