WEST CORK: Australian Expat Artist to thanks @WestCorkRR with proceeds of Sotherby’s painting auction – @CUHCharity

8 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork based, internationally renowned Australian artist, John Kelly, spent 45 days in Hospital and many more months in and out, two years ago. That he is alive today is thanks to the astonishing professionalism of the West Cork First Responders Unit and Cork University Hospital (CUH). To show his gratitude, John is donating the proceeds from the sale of one of his paintings, Castlehaven, which is being auctioned tomorrow by Sotheby’s (Ireland).

John says

“I ask that you take a moment to look at this painting representing the magnificent view from Ceim Hill looking over Castlehaven Harbour between Reen Peninsula and Castletownshend. Having lived for 17 years in this beautiful, if somewhat remote, part of the world as a healthy and robust person I became acutely aware of both the fragility of life and the vulnerability that comes with living in a rural environment. In August 2018 I collapsed and would have died if it hadn’t been for the combined response of my wonderful family and local friends, the medical ‘rapid responders’, the ambulance service, and extraordinary care offered by medics and staff at Cork University Hospital. As a gesture of my appreciation, this painting is going to be auctioned through Sotheby’s Ireland in September this year with all proceeds going to the CUH Charity and West Cork Rapid Response Unit.”

No 56 in the Catalogue, Castlehaven by John Kelly will be included in the Sotheby’s auction, Irish Art, including works from the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit on September 9th

How to bid at the auction?

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2020/irish-art/john-kelly-castlehaven

