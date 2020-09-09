CATHOLIC NEWS: Bishop William Crean announces clerical appointments for the Diocese of Cloyne

8 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Bishop William Crean recently announced the following clerical appointments for the Diocese of Cloyne which will come into effect at noon on Saturday 19 September 2020

V. Rev Liam Kelleher, PE, CC, Cobh to retire and continue to reside in Cobh

Rev Kevin Mulcahy, CC Ballymacoda to retire and continue to reside in Ballymacoda

Rev Thomas (Tommy) Lane returning from Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Maryland, USA to be priest-in-residence in Mitchelstown while continuing research and writing

while continuing research and writing Rev Daniel (Danny) Murphy returns from Director of National Liturgy Institute to serve as Coordinator of the Diocesan Mission and Ministry Team to reside in Carrigtwohill

V. Rev John McCarthy returning from sabbatical leave to be CC in Mallow

Rev Paul Bennett returning from chaplaincy at Knock Shrine to be CC Cobh

Rev Deacon James Sheahan, Newmarket to assist in Kanturk

Commenting on the appointments Bishop Crean said, “I, as Bishop, and the people of the diocese, are deeply indebted to our priests for their generosity of spirit and commitment.

“As Father Liam Kelleher and Father Kevin Mulcahy retire from full-time ministry, we are grateful to God for their ministry in the various parishes they served. We pray the blessing of serenity upon their retirement. We pray too, for those taking on new assignments. Transition always brings its own demand. Covid-19 adds to the list of adjustments that change demands. We pray the blessing of contentment upon them.”

