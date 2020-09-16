Two-tier pay system in teaching is unfair – says Cork City Labour party branch

16 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Government must acknowledge the role played by teachers in reopening schools and as part of the Leaving Cert calculated grades process and end the two-tier pay system ended according to Labour Cllr John Maher and Local Area Reps Ciara Kennedy and Peter Horgan.

Cllr Maher said:

“The Government need to show they are serious about acknowledging the pivotal role played by teachers in the safe reopening of our schools and in Leaving Cert 2020. Never in the history of the State was so much expected of the teaching profession. Teachers have really stepped up to the mark over the last six months whether it was in reopening the schools surrounded by the threat of Covid-19 or in adjudicating their own students state examinations. It is only right that the Government acknowledges the additional workload and stress that this placed on teachers.”

Ms Kennedy said:

“We are backing the calls for the Government to end the unfairness of the two-tier pay system as part of Budget 2021. The two-tier pay system is driving people away from teaching and unless it is addressed the Government will continue to have difficulty in filling vacant teaching posts. We have backed the call by the Labour Party Education Spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for the Minister for Education to seek to end the two-tier pay system as part of the Budget.”

Mr Horgan said:

“The Covid pandemic has shone a light on many of the inequalities in society including in the teaching profession. The pivotal role played by teachers as part of the reopening of schools and in the successful delivery of the calculated grades process needs to be acknowledged. I am calling on the Government to end the two-tier pay system to properly acknowledge the important role played by teachers during the Covid crisis.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media