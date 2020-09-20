€20,000 for Streetscape Improvements in Passage West and Carrigaline

20 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Municipal District is allocating €20,000 to town centre businesses and residential premises in Passage West and Carrigaline under the Streetscape Improvement Scheme 2020. The initiative forms part of Cork County Council’s Project ACT to support the social and economic cores of towns and villages across Cork County.

The Streetscape Improvement Scheme provides direct financial assistance to property owners in designated towns within the County to rejuvenate town centres and in doing so, enhance the public realm to aid in attracting and retaining footfall.

Welcoming the funding allocation, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley noted that businesses need every support available in these uncertain times;

“Cork County Council’s Project ACT has been hugely beneficial in gaining an understanding of the needs of our communities and the businesses within them in these challenging times. We are delighted to be able to respond to these needs with direct supports such as this Streetscape Improvement Scheme”.

Commenting on the scheme take up, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey noted;

“The Streetscape Painting and Signage Scheme provides support to business owners to present their premises in the best way possible and in doing so, make our towns more attractive to visitors. The scheme has been fully subscribed for 2020, demonstrating the interest in the scheme and the importance of pride of place in encouraging people to enjoy their local area and support their local businesses. As a Council we are committed to continued collaboration with the business sector to trial initiatives such as these as part of Project ACT.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media