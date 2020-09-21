JOBS: Would you like to be a train driver, and earn up to €60,000 per year? Here’s how to apply

21 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Iarnród Éireann has today opened its latest external recruitment programme for Train Drivers, and encouraged anyone interested in the role to apply, but not just anyone! You will need to have the following traits

Excellent Communication Skills

Calm in an Emergency

Follow Rules and Procedures

Conscientious

Customer Focus

Achievement Orientation

Dozens of positions are expected in driving roles over the coming years, because investment in the network under the National Development Plan will see significant growth in service levels with drivers needed to deliver this expansion. The NDP will see: A record order of new trains, with the NDP envisaging fleet expansion of 300 carriages, an increase of almost 50% over the existing fleet numbers, and a tender process under way for up to 600 carriages, and with service level increases, and continuing speed improvements and service expansion on Intercity.



VIDEO: Jennifer and Karl, recently qualified drivers, explain why they applied, what training was like, and encourage others to follow in their path.

Irish Rail says “Candidates for these driver positions must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work for between 39 & 48 hours a week. These new Drivers will be based in different depots right around the network. Iarnród Éireann encourages people from all over the country to apply. Successful candidates will be placed on a salary scale, which will reach up to €60,000 per annum.”

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “Iarnród Éireann is a dynamic organisation, which offers excellent progression opportunities. With the planned expansion of services as part of the National Development Plan, it is an exciting time to become part of a growing organisation. We are also seeing great interest in careers in Iarnród Éireann from a range of backgrounds – we are a diverse and inclusive employer, and in particular we urge more women to apply for driver roles, and are encouraged by the increasing interest from women in recent recruitment drives.”

Applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of nine years full-time education and must be over the age of 20.

There will be a number of phases in the selection process. This will include initial online assessments, assessment centres, competency-based interview, rigorous medical and safety reference checking. For more details on the role and how to apply go to www.irishrail.ie/careers

