21 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Naturally Nourished are opening their second Cafe tomorrow

Already located in City Gate Park, next to Mahon Point the new Naturally Nourished outlet enjoys some 2,500 sq ft in JCD Group’s Penrose Dock office block. It boasts an impressive south-facing outdoor seating area at the entrance to the Penrose Dock plaza.

