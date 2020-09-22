New Outdoor Spaces for Millstreet and Macroom

22 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Project ACT has recently overseen the addition of new outdoor canopies in Macroom and Millstreet, encouraging locals and visitors to take time to enjoy all that the towns have to offer.

Two new street canopies have been installed in Millstreet, one located in the town centre at The Square and one near the Church. The canopies were agreed by the local Town Activation Team and will soon be accompanied by accessibility friendly picnic benches that will facilitate outdoor dining while enabling social distancing. It is hoped the canopies will remain a permanent feature in the town, although the canopy at The Square will be removed to make way for the towns attractive annual Christmas Light installation. A unique mural depicting Millstreet town in the late 19th century has also been completed on Main Street by artists Cormac Sheil and Denis Reardon. The mural was delivered under Project Act in conjunction with Millstreet Tidy Towns and forms part of a wider plan to significantly enhance the visual environment of the town.

The Town Activation Team in Macroom has also supported the installation of two street canopies in the town, one by the Town Hall and one on South Square. Accompanying accessibility friendly picnic benches and planters are due to be installed to provide an inviting space for people to meet outdoors, while observing social distancing. It is expected that the canopies will also remain an ongoing feature in Macroom.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the developments saying;

“The dedicated work carried out by both Macroom and Millstreet Town Teams under Project ACT has bought about a transformation for these towns that will benefit everyone. The commitment, participation and contribution of the members of each Town Team have made a positive change that will be felt into the future.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey noted;

“The Town Activation Teams established under Project ACT are developing community driven solutions to reopening social and economic life in Cork County. Ensuring our towns and villages look beautiful fosters confidence in our rural communities and encourages people to shop and support the businesses on their doorstep. What we see in Macroom, Millstreet, and towns and villages throughout Cork County are significant enhancements to public space to secure them as great places to live and to work in for years to come.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media