Motor Tax Office closes

23 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

I don’t know about you, but I have never visited a Motor Tax Office. I renew my car tax at www.MotorTax.ie

Still, there are plenty of people who – for one reason of another – prefer to take time from their day, and travel (during office hours) to a “Motor Tax Office”. If you are such a person then there is bad news today

The Cork County Council Motor Tax Office (at Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork) has closed, but only for today, due to an electrical fault. You can visit tomorrow, or perhaps you can finally make the switch to using www.MotorTax.ie

