WATCH FREE: 50-minute play on Terrance Mac Swiney #CorkHistory #1920

28 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Terrance MacSwiney (1879-1920) was a politician and is most famous for being Lord Mayor of Cork City, but he was also a playwright and author. Now, a play has been written about him, focusing on the women involved in the Independence movement in that era

In 2020, as the relationship between the UK and Ireland returns to the forefront of our political life, comes a new play The Woven Dream marking the centenary of the death in Brixton Prison of Terence MacSwiney.

Much is known about the involvement of Corkmen such as Terence MacSwiney, along with Tomas MacCurtain and indeed Michael Collins, but what about the women who campaigned alongside them and contributed to the struggle?

The Woven Dream depicts the lives of three strong women whose fates are closely interwoven with Terence MacSwiney’s own. His wife, Muriel, born into wealth and privilege; her Pro-British, Unionist mother Mary; and Geraldine O’Sullivan, Muriel’s close friend.

The 50-minute video play was created during lockdown conditions in Brixton and Cork – key locations in the unfolding MacSwiney story. ‘The Woven Dream’ features Mitchelstown actress, Sorcha Dawson as Muriel, Sharon Wymark as her mother, and Jacqueline Milne as Geraldine.

The video features Mitchelstown actress Sorcha Dawson in the lead role. It was filmed in Brixton and Cork.

Playwright Anne Curtis is a founder member of south London based Green Curtain Theatre, set up in 2011 to produce new work for by and of interest to Great Britain’s large Irish community, providing opportunities for writers, actors and directors drawn chiefly from the Irish diaspora. Anne was born in Cork city. Her grandfather P H Curtis served on Cork Corporation (now known as Cork City Council) in the early part of the 20th century and was acquainted with some of the people in MacSwiney’s story.

To learn more about the video see http://www.irishinlondontheatre.co.uk/terrence-macswiney-commemoration

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media