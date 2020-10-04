Gold award for Carrigaline based ‘The Good Fish Company’ at Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

4 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

At the 2020 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards there was a GOLD award for Skellig Bay Marinated Hake with Garlic & Herb from The Good Fish Company. The product can be purchased from the companies own shops or from Aldi.

The Good Fish Company was established in 1988 by Denis Good (hence the name of the brand) in Carrigaline with the sole intention (pun intended) of providing the local area with the best quality, freshest fish on a daily basis. Today, The Good Fish Company has grown to become one of the largest fish processors in Ireland, providing a wide variety of seafood products.

“At The Good Fish Company we combine our passion for natural, traditional processes with modern techniques to deliver the Freshest and Best Quality Irish Seafood”.

Where are the Good Fish Co Shops?

Carrigaline

Unit 5 Carrigaline Industrial Estate,

Crosshaven Road

021 4919035Monday-Wednesday: 9.00-5.30

Thursday-Friday: 9.00-6.00

Saturday: 9.00-4.00

Main Street, Ballincollig, Co Cork

021 487 8730Monday – Wednesday: 10.00-5.30

Thursday – Friday: 9.00-6.00

Saturday: 9.00-4.00

Market Place, Kinsale, Co Cork

021 477 7443Monday: 10.00-6.00

Tuesday-Friday: 09.00-6.00

Saturday: 9.00-4.00

Unit 4A, Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Co. Cork

021 436 5878Monday-Saturday: 9.00-6.00

Unit C2b, Dosco Industrial Estate, South Douglas Road, Cork

021 436 9250Monday – Wednesday: 10.00-5.30

Thursday – Friday: 9.30 – 5.30

Saturday: 9.30-4.00

