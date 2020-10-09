SOCCER: New shirt sponsor for Cork City

10 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce Freight Force International as the front of shirt sponsor for women’s first team.

Following a raffle for the sponsorship opportunity which had over 30 entrants, Freight Force International were pulled out as the lucky winners. The draw took place live on the club’s Facebook page.

The women’s first team will now bear the company’s name on the front of both their home and away jerseys for the remainder of the 2020 season, with the team currently sitting in third place in the league table, on a run of 5 consecutive wins.

Speaking on behalf of Freight Force International Managing Director Neil Bowen had the following to say: “Freight Force International are delighted to be have been drawn as Cork City FC Women’s Senior front of jersey sponsor for the rest of this season. Having been in business for 26 years, we feel that the sponsorship is a perfect fit for the Women’s team who are proving to be very successful this season with 6 wins in a row. We wish them and their Manager Rónán, assistant Paul and all the backroom team every success for the season, and indeed years ahead”.

Women’s First Team Manager Rónán Collins commented also saying: “Freight Force International have been great supporters of the women’s team over the last number years through the sponsorship of one of our coaches, Paul Farrell, so I was delighted to see them coming out of the hat. It was a great initiative which received tremendous support and I would like to thank all sponsors who entered, it is greatly appreciated by myself, the staff and the players.”

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship Commercial Manager Paul Deasy commented: “First of all congratulations to Freight Force International, who were the lucky winners of the draw, it was great to see them getting rewarded for their continued support of the women’s team. The initiative itself was a huge success, we were blown away by the response and generosity of individuals and businesses during such difficult times, so again I would like to thank all everyone who got involved.”

The women’s team wore the sponsored jerseys for the first time against Galway on the 10th of October.

