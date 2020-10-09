CUH Emergency Department “exceptionally busy” in recent days

9 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy in recent days.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent. In particular to consider the Local Injury Units in Mallow General Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mercy Urgent Care Centre and other private healthcare facilities.

Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.

