Ireland tourism industry is really suffering from COVID19 shutdowns

14 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A number of Ireland’s leading tourist attractions have turned green last week (Thursday) to highlight the plight of inbound tourism as pandemic restrictions persist. The event has been organised by industry leaders to send a clear message to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as he prepares Budget 2021.

The Cliffs of Moher, The Guinness Storehouse and King John’s Castle are among the venues being flooded with green light across Dublin, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Galway and Meath.

Inbound tourism supports over 200,000 livelihoods in Ireland, but the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a drop of as much as 95% in revenues for 2020. This has resulted in the loss of €800m in Ireland’s international visitor revenue, and an extremely bleak outlook for the industry.

Organisations including AIPCO, EII, ITOA, IAAT, IGTOA and SITE acknowledge that public safety is paramount. However they say the focus should be on reviving the tourism economy once restrictions can be lifted. Without the necessary supports from Budget 2021, the businesses best placed to lead that recovery may lose their fight for survival.

Chairman of the Association of Irish Professional Conference Organisers (AIPCO) Ronan Flood says they’re hoping Paschal Donohoe sees green this evening: “We know from working with Minister Donohoe in the past that he cares about the contribution our teams make to this country. What we need is support and a commitment from the government to bringing us with them out the other side of this crisis. With their help, we can be ready, willing and able to welcome back overseas visitors when the time comes, and proudly play our part in the economic recovery”.

President of the Incoming Tour Operators Association – Ireland (ITOA), Rob Rankin, said “Restrictions to the inbound tourism sector continue to have a devastating effect on the industry across Ireland. With a loss of €800m to Ireland’s international visitor revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, we need a commitment from government now more than ever that support is on the way. I hope this event inspires government to take the necessary actions and revive the tourism industry in Ireland.”

The measures being requested by the group of organisations include the provision of realistic grant aid, and increased income supports for the hardest hit businesses.

What is AIPCO

AIPCO (Association of Irish Professional Conference Organisers) is the leading association for professional conference organisers in Ireland delivering quality education and representing 10 companies who employ over 230 professionals in the business tourism sector. Established in 1999, the main aim of the association is to develop Ireland as a world-class international conference destination. Working closely with Fáilte Ireland and the Regional Convention Bureaux of Ireland, we bid for and deliver many International Conferences to our nation. The group is also committed to showcasing the knowledge economy of Ireland which in turn markets Ireland as a centre of excellence for research and development, as well as a haven for inward investment.

Landmarks involved

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin

Convention Centre, Dublin

Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin

Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin

Guinness Storehouse, Dublin

Slane Castle, Meath

Kerry Convention Centre

The Cliffs of Moher, Clare

Bunratty Castle, Clare

King John’s Castle, Limerick

Galway Town Hall

Shannon Airport

Organisations involved

AIPCO – Association of Irish Professional Conference Organisers

EII – Event Industry Ireland

ITOA – Incoming Tour Operators Association – Ireland

IAAT – Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism

IGTOA – Ireland Golf Tour Operators Association

SITE – Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, Ireland Chapter

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media