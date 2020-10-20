Coffee containing ‘chlorogenic acid’ now available in Cork

20 October 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The emerging Irish company ‘Circle of Light’ has launched a range of ‘Green Coffee’, which contains chlorogenic acid. It has just signed up 16 new Cork stockists

The new products have been created on the back of ten years of research and development with the aim of inspiring people to make healthier choices to support their overall health. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in Ireland, accounting for 36% of all deaths, while high blood pressure is estimated to affect almost one million people in Ireland and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, as the COVID 19 pandemic continues new findings are emerging which illustrate that high blood pressure and underlying heart conditions can increase the risk of complications associated with COVID 19 . The newly launched products have specific, evidence-based health benefits that both target specific ailments (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, constipation, gut health, insomnia), and serve as meaningful contributions towards a more robust immune system and healthier lifestyle.

A statement from the firm said

“Detailed scientific research has shown that chlorogenic acid – an active ingredient in Circle of Light’s Green Coffee products – can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in those with elevated levels. Ordinarily destroyed during the traditional roasting process, the green coffee bean – in its natural form – is high in a number of active ingredients, particularly chlorogenic acid, which has widespread health benefits as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.”

Circle of Light CEO, Dr Sarah Kelly, emphasised that in addition to the public health guidelines, strengthening our health and immunity can have a profound impact on how we will live and cope with COVID 19 and other illnesses this winter. She indicated that incremental changes to lifestyle – including exercise, healthy diet and smoking cessation – can significantly help to improve overall health in a short period of time.

Dr Kelly said:

“What we know from scientific research is that cardiovascular and gut health problems are ever prevalent among the Irish population. Since COVID restrictions have been introduced more and more people are working from home, moving less and many reporting that they are making unhealthy food choices. Our aim at Circle of Light is to inspire people to make healthy choices to support their overall health and wellbeing. From moving more to making healthier food choices. Our recently launched products have specific, evidence-based health benefits that both target specific ailments (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, constipation, gut health, insomnia), and serve as meaningful contributions towards a more robust immune system and healthier lifestyle.”

Prof. Niall Moyna – independent scientific advisor to Circle of Light – added:

“Let’s not kid ourselves. Covid is a smart virus. It preferentially targets those of us with pre-existing medical conditions. There’s never been a better time for people to make a change. It’s great to see an Irish company develop natural health-enhancing food products backed by strong scientific evidence.”

According to Prof Moyna, detailed scientific research has shown that chlorogenic acid – an active ingredient in Circle of Light’s Green Coffee products – can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in those with elevated levels.

Where to buy in Cork

Cork stockists include; Brooke’s SuperValu Youghal, Caulfield’s SuperValu Bandon, Garvey’s SuperValu Cobh, Murphy ‘s SuperValu Castletownbere, O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry, O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Newmarket, O’Leary’s SuperValu Tower, O’Mahony’s SuperValu Mallow, Quish’s SuperValu Ballincollig, Riordan’s SuperValu Fermoy, Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire, Ryan’s SuperValu Grange, Scally’s SuperValu Blackrock, Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale, SuperValu Boherbue and Twohig’s SuperValu Kanturk

About Circle of Light

Circle of Light was founded on the principle that ‘food is medicine’ with the aim of inspiring people to make healthier choices to support their overall health. Through over ten years of research and development, Circle of Light’s bespoke health drinks have been carefully crafted to deliver naturally sourced ingredients with proven health benefits to heart and gut, for a strengthened overall immune system.

The Green Coffee range is available in a variety of blends (Original, Infused with Ginger, and Infused with Green and Herbal Teas) and enriched with health enhancing herbal infusions.

Another of their products is FIBRE89 (ginger & cinnamon flavours). For the first time, Inulin – a prebiotic fibre extracted from chicory root – has been granulated to make a tasty and refreshing drink with extensive health benefits. With one in five people suffering from constipation in Ireland, including at least 40% of all pregnant women, this prebiotic fibre is 89% chicory inulin, promoting ‘good bacteria’ to support gut health, normal bowel function and general well-being.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media