Funding for businesses affected by Cork City floods

20 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government will ensure that supports are provided to businesses affected by flooding in Cork.

At this morning’s Cabinet meeting, the Taoiseach and Ministers agreed in principle to provide the required supports to those affected by the flooding, under the existing humanitarian and business schemes.

An Taoiseach said, “This latest flood event is deeply distressing for business owners in the city. This is a critical time for traders, and they are now facing into another clean-up operation following this morning’s flooding. Myself and my Cabinet colleagues discussed the situation in Cork and agreed that all the necessary supports will be made available to those affected by this morning’s floods. We will ensure that these schemes are activated without delay.

“I would encourage business owners to apply for the funding which is being made available to them.

“Today’s flood event, which has caused damage estimated to run into millions of euro, is further evidence of the need to progress flood defence works in the city to prevent such flooding occurrences in the future”.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media