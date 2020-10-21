SEO tips to improve your website traffic and ranking

21 October 2020

By Tom Collins

In this era of COVID19 isolation we don’t get out much, so happenstance meetings tend to take place in the only place people now go to; the supermarket.

The aisles of necessities have become the place to meet, so much so that I expect to see first dates taking place soon in my local SuperValu.

Today, I got chatting to a local businessman who runs a shoe shop – as we were next to the Dolmio Pasta sauce – He told me that under the latest set of restrictions shoe shops are not considered essential and must close, however, there is scope for continuing to trade if a shop can offer ‘click and collect’, but his website is a brochure affair with nothing dynamic on it.

In the bricks and mortar world a shoe shop becomes successful by being in a location with high footfall, and free parking, but in the online world how can the shop standout? It needs a bigger website.

Here are some easy-to-do things you can do to stand out online:

1. Content is king

Let’s assume you already have a website. Here’s what you can do. update and extend your staff profiles, publish blog posts, flesh out the list of services you provide. That’s doable, isn’t it? You can do that right now, you don’t need a designer and your wording need not be Shakespeare, so go do it… I’ll wait…. [5 minutes later] done?… great

The more words you have online, the more you increase the chance of getting found by searchers who use those words in their Google search. You are not gaming the system, this is how Google is supposed to operate! If you built it they will come.



If you built it they will come!

2. List your business on local directory listings

Your business is probably already in the Golden Pages (or Yellow Pages for our non-Irish readers), and you are probably paying €200 per year. That’s ok, now how about getting yourself listed in the many free business listing websites. I do not recommend paying for this, just use the free ones.

3. Encourage your customers to leave reviews

One business that has done well during the COVID19 lockdowns is Amazon. Volumes have been written on why Amazon is so successful. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been the world’s richest person since 2017 Well you get the idea! you need to have a review section on your site, or be listed on Facebook and Google Business or TrustPilot. Don’t worry about negative reviews, after all a listing with only positive reviews seems to good to be true. Some negativity boosts credibility.

4. Pick good headlines for blog posts

But be careful, something like ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ sounds exciting but it’s not what people are searching for. Think of what your customers are searching for. If you have a shoeshop you will have an idea of the keywords. Many people will be searching for a particular brand and model of shoe, so put your catalogue online and have a separate page for each item.

5. Ensure your physical address is listed

This adds legitimacy to your site.

