Arts grants will benefit 24 Cork groups: Music, Dance, Theatre, Literature, Festivals and more

22 October 2020
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The Arts Council is offering €9,974,730 to 166 arts organisations, 24 of which are in Cork City and County Cork
The Arts Council has announced that it is offering funding of almost €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations as part of its Arts Grant Funding (AGF) programme, demand was in excess of €18 million. The grants are for Artists’ Support; Arts Participation; Circus; Dance; Festivals & Events; Film; Literature; Music; Opera; Spectacle; Theatre; Traditional Arts; Venues; Visual Arts and YPCE.
The investment includes an additional €2.5 million compared to last year’s AGF programme, part of an effort to support artists and arts organisations through the Covid-19 crisis. This has been made possible through extra investment from the government this year. In total, 166 applications out of 194 were successful, including 42 that were not funded in 2019.
“This investment is a vote of confidence by the Arts Council in these artists and arts organisations,” said Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly. “Because of Covid-19, no one can predict accurately what performances, exhibitions or other art work will look like in 2021, but we know that artists and arts organisations will continue to create great work for the public, despite the current extreme challenges. These awards will create work opportunities for freelance artists and arts workers across all art forms, which is critical at this time of crisis. ”
The Arts Grant Funding scheme now in its third year, was introduced in 2018 as part of our 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work. The additional investment comes alongside a suite of other new and enhanced funding programmes designed to help the arts sector survive and adapt to the pandemic.
These include enhanced Projects awards, Bursary awards and Commissions across all art forms and areas of arts practice; a capacity-building scheme to support organisations adapt and develop new skills and expertise; a professional development scheme to support individuals to up skill and take on new training or professional development opportunities; and an Emergency Stabilisation Fund to support some arts organisations facing significant financial difficulties.
Successful applicants in Cork include
|Name
|€
|Region
|Category
|Cork International Choral Festival
|29,250.00
|Cork City
|Music
|Ó Bhéal
|7,500.00
|Cork City
|Literature(English)
|Graffiti Theatre Company Ltd
|180,000.00
|Cork City
|YPCE
|Noonan, Cliodhna
|15,000.00
|Cork City
|YPCE
|Cork Community Artlink Ltd
|60,000.00
|Cork City
|Arts Participation
|Murphy, Luke
|153,030.00
|Cork City
|Dance
|The Firkin Crane
|32,500.00
|Cork City
|Dance
|Circus Factory
|75,000.00
|Cork City
|Circus
|Cork Orchestral Society
|35,000.00
|Cork City
|Music
|Power, Peter
|90,000.00
|Cork City
|Theatre
|Ionad Cultúrtha
|40,000.00
|Cork County
|Traditional Arts
|Fish Publishing
|15,000.00
|Cork County
|Literature(English)
|The Well Review
|15,000.00
|Cork County
|Literature(English)
|National String Quartet Foundation
|70,000.00
|Cork County
|Music
|Quiet Music Ensemble
|41,000.00
|Cork County
|Music
|Power, Karen
|23,000.00
|Cork County
|Music
|Croi Glan Integrated Dance
|66,470.00
|Cork County
|Dance
|Burke, Aoife
|11,000.00
|Cork County
|Music
|Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf
|30,000.00
|Cork County
|Literature(Irish)
|St. Barrahane’s Chuch Festival Of Music
|8,000.00
|Cork County
|Music
|Gare St Lazare Players Ireland
|63,000.00
|Cork County
|Theatre
|Fiction At The Friary
|6,000.00
|Cork County
|Literature(English)
|Murphy, Laura
|33,000.00
|Cork County
|Dance
|Blood in the Alley Productions
|22,000.00
|Cork County
|Festivals & Events