Arts grants will benefit 24 Cork groups: Music, Dance, Theatre, Literature, Festivals and more

22 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Arts Council is offering €9,974,730 to 166 arts organisations, 24 of which are in Cork City and County Cork

The Arts Council has announced that it is offering funding of almost €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations as part of its Arts Grant Funding (AGF) programme, demand was in excess of €18 million. The grants are for Artists’ Support; Arts Participation; Circus; Dance; Festivals & Events; Film; Literature; Music; Opera; Spectacle; Theatre; Traditional Arts; Venues; Visual Arts and YPCE.

The investment includes an additional €2.5 million compared to last year’s AGF programme, part of an effort to support artists and arts organisations through the Covid-19 crisis. This has been made possible through extra investment from the government this year. In total, 166 applications out of 194 were successful, including 42 that were not funded in 2019.

“This investment is a vote of confidence by the Arts Council in these artists and arts organisations,” said Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly. “Because of Covid-19, no one can predict accurately what performances, exhibitions or other art work will look like in 2021, but we know that artists and arts organisations will continue to create great work for the public, despite the current extreme challenges. These awards will create work opportunities for freelance artists and arts workers across all art forms, which is critical at this time of crisis. ”

The Arts Grant Funding scheme now in its third year, was introduced in 2018 as part of our 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work. The additional investment comes alongside a suite of other new and enhanced funding programmes designed to help the arts sector survive and adapt to the pandemic.

These include enhanced Projects awards, Bursary awards and Commissions across all art forms and areas of arts practice; a capacity-building scheme to support organisations adapt and develop new skills and expertise; a professional development scheme to support individuals to up skill and take on new training or professional development opportunities; and an Emergency Stabilisation Fund to support some arts organisations facing significant financial difficulties.

Successful applicants in Cork include

Name € Region Category Cork International Choral Festival 29,250.00 Cork City Music Ó Bhéal 7,500.00 Cork City Literature(English) Graffiti Theatre Company Ltd 180,000.00 Cork City YPCE Noonan, Cliodhna 15,000.00 Cork City YPCE Cork Community Artlink Ltd 60,000.00 Cork City Arts Participation Murphy, Luke 153,030.00 Cork City Dance The Firkin Crane 32,500.00 Cork City Dance Circus Factory 75,000.00 Cork City Circus Cork Orchestral Society 35,000.00 Cork City Music Power, Peter 90,000.00 Cork City Theatre Ionad Cultúrtha 40,000.00 Cork County Traditional Arts Fish Publishing 15,000.00 Cork County Literature(English) The Well Review 15,000.00 Cork County Literature(English) National String Quartet Foundation 70,000.00 Cork County Music Quiet Music Ensemble 41,000.00 Cork County Music Power, Karen 23,000.00 Cork County Music Croi Glan Integrated Dance 66,470.00 Cork County Dance Burke, Aoife 11,000.00 Cork County Music Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf 30,000.00 Cork County Literature(Irish) St. Barrahane’s Chuch Festival Of Music 8,000.00 Cork County Music Gare St Lazare Players Ireland 63,000.00 Cork County Theatre Fiction At The Friary 6,000.00 Cork County Literature(English) Murphy, Laura 33,000.00 Cork County Dance Blood in the Alley Productions 22,000.00 Cork County Festivals & Events

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media