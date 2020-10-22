BUSINESS AS USUAL: County Council work continues during Level 5 Restrictions

22 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

As Level 5 restrictions come into effect today, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley is highlighting how Cork County Council’s services remain available for residents, communities and businesses throughout Cork, with a vast number of services accessible from the safety of their homes.

“As a provider of essential services, Cork County Council plays a front-line role in supporting community and business activity across the wider economy.”

On this, the first day of lockdown, all our services will continue to be available in the manner they were yesterday. The only exception will be the Motor Tax Office: as per national guidance, its public counter will be closed, however the postal service will remain operational at the usual address of Cork Motor Tax Office, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork. Customers could also renew their motor tax online at www.motortax.ie. In exceptional circumstances, where an application cannot be dealt with by post or online, a customer can request an appointment by ringing 021-4544566.

Looking at the Council overall; the full suite of services provided via our Planning, Roads, Housing, Environment, Engineering and Municipal Districts Departments will continue to be delivered throughout Cork County.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said:

“At a time when our business community requires as much support as possible, our Economic Development Department will continue to provide this vital service with all supports available online. I would urge any business looking at bringing their business online to contact their local LEO and discuss trading online vouchers. I would also urge businesses to check the Business ReStart programme and ensure they are availing of the various funding supports available to them. In the interests of the health and safety of both our staff and customers I am asking everyone to look at the various options of online, phone and email as they conduct their business with us. We have a vast array of online services available in our easy to use website www.YourCouncil.ie. Staff are also available by telephone but if anyone has any difficulty availing of these options please contact us and I can confirm you will be facilitated.”

General information on Cork County Council services can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie

