Upgrade at Haulbowline Naval Base

22 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney TD (Cork South Central) has announced funding for the upgrading of Spencer Jetty in Haulbowline Naval Base (Co Cork) to provide for the berthage requirements for the Naval Service Fleet.

This project consists of:

– Remedial and strengthening works to the steel piles and concrete deck – Construction of a raised turning area/parking zone and access ramp to the Jetty – Upgrading of bollards, rails and ladders – Provision of new fendering

The Spencer Jetty Upgrade will stabilise the currently unusable Jetty structure and protect the sea entrance to the NS Dockyard and Basin. The upgraded facility will also provide the Naval Service with an additional short term berth.

The project is part of the Plan to increase berthing capacity for the current fleet in three distinct standalone infrastructural projects, with the Spencer Jetty Upgrade delivered as Phase 1. All of these projects are included in the 5-year Infrastructure Development Plan.

Minister Coveney stated that “the refurbishment and upgrading of the facility is being undertaken as part of the 5-year Infrastructure Development Plan which was announced earlier this year. Today’s announcement is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces over the next 5 years, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”

Commencement of construction work on-site is planned for before the end of year with the works expected to take one year to complete.

This project provides for an investment of some €1.4m (excl VAT) to provide for the berthage needs at Haulbowline.

More details

In January 2020 the Department announced the publication of the first ever 5 year Infrastructure Programme for the Defence Forces. This Infrastructure Programme focusses on ensuring that the Defence Forces have the necessary infrastructure to enable them to undertake their roles. The Programme reflects the complex environment in which the Defence Forces operate and the corresponding need for appropriate infrastructure to provide for accommodation and training of personnel, maintenance and storage of equipment for land, sea and airborne operational requirements.

There are currently over €68 m worth of projects underway at different stages of development. This level of expenditure will continue to increase as the Programme is implemented. It is projected that some €75m will be spent over the next three years and that over the 5 year lifespan of the Programme some €145m will be invested. The Programme provides a blueprint for investment in the Defence Forces infrastructure over a multi-annual timeframe. The programme will ensure that the required capital funding is prioritised as building activities increase over the lifetime of the Programme.

The following capital projects are at various stages from design tender to construction:

• Upgrade of Blocks 8 and 9 at the Naval Base, Haulbowline and construction/upgrade of Block 1 at Collins Barracks, Cork; €13.9m • Upgrade and refurbishment of two buildings at McKee Barracks, Dublin 7; €10m • Upgrade of Former USAC Block, Galway, €7.8m • New CIS Workshop Facility, Defence Forces Training Centre, €7.3m • Construction of new gymnasia at Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and at Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny; €6.2m • Upgrade and refurbishment works to the Apprentice Hostel in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel; €3.6m • Upgrade of the Oil Wharf and installation of Fire Detection and Firefighting System at the Naval Base, Haulbowline; €2.9m • Upgrade of accommodation in Blocks 1 and 2 at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines, Dublin 6; €2.8m • Cadet School HQ- Defence Forces Training Centre, €2.1m • Provision of Electric Target Range and associated AMS installation , Defence Forces Training Centre, €2.1m • Upgrade of Block 7 accommodation facility in Connolly Barracks, Defence Forces Training Centre; €2m • Remediation of Spencer Jetty at the Naval Base, Haulbowline, Cork, €1.6m • Upgrade of underground services at barracks’ Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel; €1.3m • External Upgrade to Barracks HQ, McKee Barracks, €1.2m • Upgrade to waste and water services at Coolmoney Camp, Glen of Imaal, Co. Wicklow; €1m • Upgrade of Watermains and extension of gas main supply at Kilkenny Barracks, €1m • Central Heating Boiler Decentralisation, Dundalk, €0.6m • Gas, Watermains and Electrical Upgrade Works at Galway Barracks, €0.5m • Military Training Facility, No Danger Area Range, Kilworth, Cork, €0.49m • Military Training Facility, No Danger Area Range, Gormanstown, Meath, €0.45 • Water and Gas Mains Upgrade Works at Finner Camp, €0.4m • Proposed Personnel Support Services Resource Centre, Camp Field, Collins Barracks, Cork, €0.364m • “Noteworthy” projects include the Remediation of Spencer Jetty, with construction expected in Q4 2020. The Upgrade of Nos. 8 and 9 Blocks at Haulbowline, Cork and Construction of one new Block/ upgrade of No. 1 Block at Collins Barracks, and the Upgrade of the former USAC Complex in Galway are at an early stage of design development, it is expected that construction works will commence in Q1 2021

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media