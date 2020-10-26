Londis recognised for providing excellent Customer Service

26 October 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Londis Retailers in Cork are proud at being identified as the leading convenience retail grocery store when it comes to Customer Service, according to a report issued by Market Research company and Customer Experience experts, the CXi Ireland Company.

What the report highlighted is that the advent of Covid-19 has amplified the importance the local community convenience retail store plays in Irish society with Londis identified as the leading convenience retailer amongst competitors when it comes to Customer Service. Londis retailers have been going over and above to ensure the communities they serve have access to a safe shopping environment close to home throughout the Covid-19 global pandemic.

This included, in some instances, introducing delivery options for vulnerable customers who were cocooning during the initial lockdown of the country as well as a click-and-collect facility in participating stores.

Commenting, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said, “Londis retailers are at the heart of their communities around the country and take the responsibility of servicing the needs of their customers very seriously. Knowing that your local Londis is open and available for your everyday essential needs has been a great comfort to communities all around Ireland.”

The annual report, issued in partnership with Amárach Research, takes a representative cross section of Irish consumers to gauge feedback on their customer experiences across more than 150 companies from ten sectors. In all, over 32,000 experiences were evaluated using The CX Framework.

Londis has improved its position in the Customer Service chart year-on-year for the last three years.

