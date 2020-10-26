‘Skeleton’ crew working on ‘Dragon of Shandon’ replacement for Halloween 2020

26 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Community Art Link, the organisation that brought you the Dragon of Shandon Parade, have been working away to adapt this year’s Cork’s Samhain celebrations.

The Dragon of Shandon will be left to sleep and dream of the ghouls, banshees and other mischievous characters that normally claim the streets of Shandon and Cork city during the Samhain season.

“However, our skeleton crew have been working hard, within regulations, restrictions and with a touch of uncertainty… but we hope to bring a special something to the city of Cork. We are extremely proud to be partnering on this project with Meitheal Mara, another unique community driven organisation from Cork. Keep a close eye on our website and media to see how we progress and how you can still be a part of the Dragon of Shandon in 2020. In the meantime, we encourage all of you to still celebrate Samhain in a safe manner, be creative in your homes, and share whatever you do with us. We would be thrilled to share your creativity on our website. We would also encourage you to come to Berwick Lane and see some of the wonderful works created during lockdown by participants that are now on display for their recent Rebel Streets project.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media