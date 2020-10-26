Which Irish Online Casino Has the Best No Deposit Bonus?

26 October 2020

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Online casinos are arguably more popular than ever before right now, with a lot of bricks and mortar casinos in places like Ireland having been forced to close due to COVID-19.

Even these casinos that have been able to reopen their doors in the last couple of months have had to make major changes to abide by social distancing rules, so visiting them is not the same.

It is, therefore, no surprise to see Ireland’s online casinos seeing a big spike in demand over the course of the year so far, with sites offering juicy promotions to tempt people to sign up.

A no deposit bonus is likely to be the offer that catches the eye for a lot of casino customers, but which Ireland online casino has the best of them right now?

There is a huge quantity of no deposit bonuses at NoDepositDaily.com that are available to Irish players, which can make choosing the best one a very daunting task.

We have picked out a few of the top Ireland casinos for players seeking a no deposit bonus:

King Johnnie

Many consider King Johnnie to be the top online casino in Ireland and it is hard to argue with that assessment, especially given it has one of the best no deposit bonuses around.

There are 25 free spins on King of Kings available for those who join this site and there is no need to enter a promotion code as the deal is applied automatically for new customers.

Brand new Slot for Free

The wagering requirement for this offer is set at 50x, which might sound like a lot but is fairly standard for a no deposit offer that is this generous.

What this means is anyone joining the King Johnnie online casino will have to wager any winnings from the free spins 50 times before it is available to be withdrawn as cash.

There is a VIP program too, so offers and promotions at King Johnnie are certainly not just for new customers who sign up for an account on the site.

WildCardCity Casino

The no deposit offer at WildCardCity Casino is very similar to the welcome bonus at King Johnnie, so this is another excellent option for anyone wishing to join an Irish casino site.

This time, the 25 free spins are offered for a slot game called Crazy Monkeys, with the wagering requirement on this site also set at 50x.

One thing to keep in mind about wagering requirements when it comes to no deposit bonuses is that not all games will contribute the full amount to meeting them.

At WildCardCity Casino, slots do contribute the full 100 per cent, so this is the best road to go down for new customers hoping to turn winnings from those free spins into cold hard cash.

There are more than 10 different software providers signed up at WildCardCity Casino, so there are plenty of games to choose from for those who sign up to this online casino.

Bitstarz

A fantastic option for Irish casino customers is Bitstarz, which has a world-class promotion as a welcome bonus up for grabs right now.

Those who sign up for an account at Bitstarz will be able to get 30 free spins to be used on Wolf Treasure and, even better, the wagering requirement for this deal is set at just 40x.

Again, the deal is applied automatically so there is no need to worry about finding a promo code when joining Bitstarz as a new customer. Slots provide 100 per cent towards the wagering requirement on the Bitstarz casino, but there are a lot of games that are excluded.

Cashmo

Our last selection as an Ireland online casino with a great no deposit bonus is Cashmo, where there are a whopping 50 free spins available to play on Rainbow Slots.

This bonus, which is automatically applied for new customers, has a maximum win attached in the terms and conditions, so customers should check this out before they sign up.

However, with a wagering requirement set at a very reasonable 40x, there is a decent chance of being able to work through the wagering requirement and receive winnings as a result.

“At Cashmo, the online casino is mobile-first, so it is ideal for anyone wanting to play on the go.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media