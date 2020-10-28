Cork brand ‘Zenflore’ launches ‘Mind your mates’ campaign #COVID19 #MentalHealth

28 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Zenflore is a product of Cork firm ‘PrecisionBiotics’ (with offices in the Cork Airport Business Park) who were recently sold to a Danish biotech firm

The Zenflore brand has now launched a ‘Mind Your Mates’ campaign, which is a national drive to encourage people to

“remain connected, maintain physical & mental wellbeing and keep an eye out for others.”

With Level 5 restrictions, many people are concerned about the uncertainty as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions, lack of social interaction and economic uncertainty are all impacting people both from a personal level and for the country as a whole.

With current events and the 24h news feeds, people are left feeling many emotions, such as fear, worry, anger and fatigue. Over time, unrelenting pressure can leave people feeling emotionally numb or tired. GP & star of RTE’s “You Really Should See A Doctor”, Dr Philip Kieran refers to this as ” lockdown fatigue”.

He says it has never been more important to watch out for people’s mental and physical health,

“As a GP, I have definitely noticed a surge in the number of people presenting to me with symptoms of mental fatigue and strain as a direct result of this pandemic. Staying healthy physically can help you stay healthy emotionally too. If you’re eating the right food and keeping fit, your body will be healthy and help you to cope with pressures and fight illness. Understandably, people are feeling under pressure at the moment as

the one thing that’s certain at the moment is uncertainty, but now more than ever is a time to refocus your attention back on your own health and well being”.

Radio and TV Broadcaster Baz Ashmawy of RTE’S “DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland” says,

“Staying connected with friends now is so important for your physical and mental health. Some People assume it just affects those people who are really outgoing and social because you would think that they’re the ones who would find distancing from family or friends the most difficult. I can tell you, that’s nonsense! Even if you have friends who people would consider loners, trust me, no one likes solitude. No one!”.

